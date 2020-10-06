Manu WorldStar takes on the world stage with debut album ‘Molimo’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Manu WorldStar takes on the world stage with a debut album, “Molimo” While he is still basking in the success of his smash hit “Nalingi”, Manu WorldStar has all eyes on him as an African rising star to watch out for. Named Apple Music’s Africa Rising artist for September, Apple Music continues to shine the spotlight on Manu WorldStar as he is featured on their latest Apple Music Stories, where he shares the inspiration behind the “Molimo” lead single, "Choko” “Choko" has also made it onto the highly in demand official UK Afrobeat Chart this past weekend, where it was featured as the song of the week. He also performed at the “Idols SA” top 10 announcement show on Sunday, October 4.

This Thursday, October 8, we will see the first flighting of South African-born Congolese hip-hop star’s three-part “Molimo” documentary on Channel 0 (DStv channel 320) at 7pm.

Commenting on Manu World’s inclusion in the official UK Afrobeat Chart, one of the chart’s hosts, Dania Mavunga, said: “It [the chart] helps us celebrate amazing artists that make African music within the UK and across the African continent. We want to give our African artists their flowers lovingly and publicly!”

Echoing Mavunga’s sentiments, Ninel Musson, COO at Vth Season, added: “Manu WorldStar’s global trajectory with Molimo has been astounding.

“We’ve put together an incredible body of work and it’s great to see the rest of the world pick it up eagerly and enjoy it as much as we did making it.”

“Molimo” is now available on all major streaming platform.