Marco Basson elated over new record deal with David Gresham Records

Marco Basson caught the attention of David Gresham Records during the company’s lockdown “Sing for Us” competition and, as a result, the 26-year-old musician has now signed an exclusive artist and publishing deal with the record label. David Gresham Records has produced many local and international artists including Kylie Minogue, Prime Circle, Depeche Mode, Janet Jackson and Jesse Clegg over the last four decades. Commenting on the new deal, Basson shared: “Signing with David Gresham Records is such an exciting opportunity and something that I've been striving towards for a very long time." He added: “I get the chance to work with people who have had a lot of success in the music industry and knows what it takes to be successful. Also, it gives me a huge platform to share my songs, my music and my stories which I really hope listeners will enjoy and resonate with." The Joburg-born artist released his debut single on “Ghost Town” in October and the track is already gaining traction on streaming platforms worldwide.

Basson explained: “The inspiration behind Ghost Town was a pretty simple idea. We've all had people in our lives, either romantically or just friends who we thought would be with us forever. Fast forward five years, and you barely talk to those people at all.

"This song is written out of that person's perspective reflecting back on that relationship and asking "how did we get here", "sometimes love just isn't enough."

The rising star shared: "I use my own relationships, stories and experiences as inspiration for my lyrics. Also, I listen to music almost constantly! This inspires me to be a better singer and writer."

He continued: “One of my main drives, when I write music, is to tell a story that people can relate to. There is nothing better than listening to a song and thinking, this song was written for me or about my life”.

A qualified chemical engineer and a teacher, Basson admitted music has been part of his life since he was seven years old.

“I've been singing in Grade 1 when I joined my primary school choir. This is where it all started. My brother and I also started with basic singing lessons and I have never looked back.”

He added: “I think every musician hopes they'll be able to make a living doing what they love. Even though it's pretty infamous how tough the South African music scene is, I just decided that I have to give it a shot because if I didn't, I would regret it later on in life.

While “Ghost Town” continues to make waves here at home and globally, Basson says he is hard at work, writing and recording new material!

“I hope to have a new single out very soon which I am extremely excited and proud of."

In welcoming Basson to the David Gresham Records family, the company COO Andrew Mitchley says: “We’re delighted to welcome Marco Basson to the company.

His incredible vocal range and pop writing attributes are one of a kind. Having discovered Marco through the Sing for Us campaign is a bonus.

To listen to "Ghost Town", click here.