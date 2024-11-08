Mars Baby releases new single 'Forgiving You' ahead of debut album

South African export singer-songwriter and producer, Mars Baby (real name Jesse Meintjies) has announced the release of his new single, “Forgiving You”. The song is the second release from his debut 9-track album, “Handsome Luke & The Heartbreakers”, which is set to be released on February 7, 2025.

“But when you look back on all the things that went right, the sacrifices your family made, the issues that seemed so big when you were younger start to shrink away. Forgiving them is actually easy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mars Baby (@marsbabymusic) Born and raised between the US and Cape Town, Baby’s artistic journey is a testament to the blend of cultural experiences that shape his identity.

His unique sound fuses punk rock, pop and R&B to create a melody that is universally appealing. “Growing up, I moved around a lot, both in the US and Cape Town. Now that I’m living my dream as a musician, I’m happy, but I still don’t feel like I have deep roots. “It’s a transitory lifestyle that can be lonely but also fun. I tried to capture both sides of that in my upcoming album,” he said.