Martin Myers: My ultimate SA Music top 10 playlist

This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa, and with Master KG’s Jerusalema topping charts around the world, all we want to say is that our country has been producing fantastic music all along.

We asked SA music guru, DJ, publicist and co-founder of Music Exchange Martin Myers for his ultimate SA music playlist. Here’s what he said:

“My ultimate SA Music top 10 is based on a shared experience of where the music has taken me and placed me.

Each song continues to take me to a place in time to this day and the songs bring joy to me every time I play them and that's the power of music.

Music has been my DNA since those early days in the 80’s at UCT and continues to play a vital role in my daily life.“