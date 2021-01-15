Master KG buys fan a house in Midrand

When many remember the year 2020 as a roller-coaster of a year with its many challenges, musician and producer Master KG is singing a different tune. From smashing world charts to breaking new ground on social media to becoming a global sensation and international award-winning star with his single Jerusalema, it is evident that 2021 is going to be even better for the Limpopo-born star. Master KG started the new year on a high note when a fan and colleague revealed that the muso had bought him a new home. Taking to Twitter this week DJ Ngwazi expressed his gratitude to the star for making his dream of owning a home come true, he wrote: “I had never ever thought one day I will wake up and clean my own house in Johannesburg Midrand… A blessing on top of another thanks brother love @MasterKGsa.” I had never ever thought one day I will wake up and clean my own house in Johannesburg Midrand..... A blessing on top of another thanks brother love @MasterKGsa — JerusalemaDeluxeOut (@Djngwazilu) January 11, 2021 Fans applauded the muso for his act of kindness on Twitter.

“You'r blessed my brother. You deserve it bra, you've been nothing to him but supportive and You'r more like a family to him. Brotherly love,” said Lehlohonolo Theka.

Lushen Kebatlege, popularly known as DJ Ngwazi, is not just a DJ for South Africa’s most popular music artist Master KG, he’s also been making waves in the music industry.

Hailing from Botswana, Ngwazi has been playing to capacity crowds for years. On how he came to play for Master KG, he told Mmegi Online that the opportunity presented itself at a music festival in Gabarone.

“I exchanged contacts with Master KG and I honestly told him how powerful his music has become. He arrived during the time when Nigerian music was dominating but I started playing his music too much on radio.”