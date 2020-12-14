Master KG celebrates 1st anniversary of 'Jerusalema' music video

SA musician Master KG had the whole world dancing to his song, "Jerusalema" - despite there being a worldwide pandemic and lockdown. The song’s music video which was quickly turned into a dance challenge and went viral, turned one year old on Sunday, December 13, Master KG took to Twitter to celebrate his milestone. He wrote: “Today Jerusalema Music Video Turns 1 Year...Happy Happy! 273 Million Views in a Year!!!!". Today Jerusalema Music Video Turns 1 Year...Happy Happy! 273 Million Views in a Year!!!! pic.twitter.com/N2BqsEBqTw — Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) December 13, 2020 As it stands, the song was streamed 273,821,372 on YouTube since it premiered on December 13, 2019 and it keeps growing daily. This song earned Master KG several awards throughout the year, including an MTV EMA award, four 2020 All Africa Music Awards and his latest award, Musician Of The Year, awarded to him by the GQ Men of the Year 2020, among others.

There is just no stopping the success train he’s on.

2020 was also the year Master KG solidified his name internationally, by making it onto American rapper and business mogul, Jay-Z's Tidal 2020 playlist.

Master KG’s fans congratulated him on his many successes, with one fan saying that Master KG is having the best year.

As I was saying this Lad is having the best time of his career.... Congratulations 🎊 Master "Wa Mmino" KG I wish you more success in life. — Cortez M🇿🇦 (@BlackXhald) December 14, 2020

While @Sikhosanabongani said: “Aaah again 🤣🤣 i think now you got to build a store room for these awards it's almost 50 awards in 1 year.wanitwa mos!”.

And @gera_ocean2012 said: “congrats Master KG, you deserve it!!!!”.