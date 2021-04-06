Master KG's banger 'Jerusalema' has over 1 billion streams on TikTok

Master KG's global hit “Jerusalema” has reached another milestone, gaining over 1 billion streams on short-form video platform, TikTok. TikTok and Master KG confirmed the exciting news. Recently on Twitter Master KG wrote: “’Jerusalema’’ Has Over A Billion Views On Tik Tok Alone Damm Bro This Song Doesn't Wanna Stop!!!!! THIS is Freaking Amazing!”. Jerusalema Has Over A Billion Views On Tik Tok Alone Damm Bro This Song Doesn't Wanna Stop!!!!! THIS is Freaking Amazing!🙏🙏🙏 — MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) March 3, 2021 Jerusalama, which features vocalist Nomcebo, was a global TikTok sensation in 2020 and added much cheer to people around the world at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic was rife – even President Cyril Ramaphosa encouraged South Africans to keep their spirits up with this song. Fans of the song took to the app to recreate a choreographed dance routine by Angola-based Fenómenos do Semba dance group.

Since then the “Jerusalema” challenge videos have been viewed over 1 billion times and helped the track achieve international recognition and chart success in Europe and the US.

On YouTube the song has been viewed more than 372 million times since it premiered in December 2019.

Twitter fans were in awe of the news and shared their views on Master KG’s accomplishment.

“Truly love seeing the videos from nearly every country doing the dance!! Its keeping our family spirit during this lockdown. Thank you,” said Jasandra Nyker.

“I have it on repeat all the way in Boston, MA, USA, such a beautiful and fun song. The best vibes," said @therachelpeck.

And Charles Tayo commented: “More greater glorious height bro... I love you”.