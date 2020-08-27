Master KG’s 'Jerusalema' hits 100 million views on YouTube

Master KG makes history as the first South African artist to hit 100 million views on YouTube with his mega hit 'Jerusalema'. Master KG’s smash hit “Jerusalema” has garnered 100 million views on YouTube and Mzansi is celebrating the success of the local song that has taken the world by storm. The track that is produced by the Limpopo-born musician and record producer, featuring local vocalist Nomcebo Zikode, has managed to transcend national borders and has officially become an international hit. Taking to social media on Thursday, Master KG shared the exciting news, also expressing his gratitude for the immense support, he wrote: “Dreams Are Valid Don’t Sleep On Your Self” We Did It @nomcebozikode Thank You World.” View this post on Instagram “Dreams Are Valid Don’t Sleep On Your Self” We Did It @nomcebozikode Thank You World A post shared by MasterKG (@masterkgsa) on Aug 26, 2020 at 2:02pm PDT During the global pandemic, “Jerusalema”, which is accompanied by unique dance moves, the viral #JerusalemaDanceChallenge have seen folks from all walks of life put on their dancing shoes, shaking off the lockdown blues.

“Jerusalema” has recently been topping global charts, hitting the number one spot in 10 countries including South Africa, France, Romania, Portugal and Italy.

Local stars Bonang Matheba, DJ Fresh, Winnie Mashaba have joined thousands of fans across the country in congratulating the muso on his great milestone.

Below are some of the fans’ reaction on Twitter:

Issa Celebration 🥳🥳🥳💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 Congratulations to Master KG and Nomcebo..#Jerusalema100Million pic.twitter.com/eU5vNvdAhO — ☺ S E Y A M A ☺ (@_Thembalihle_) August 26, 2020

Nobody, I mean nobody but Master KG FT NOMCEBO-Jerusalema reached 100 Million views and they deserve this celebration party 🎉 🔥🔥 enjoy @CallmePriss and @Nomcebozikode you deserve it🙌🏽🙌🏽#Jerusalema100Million pic.twitter.com/mYI6e0YpmM — 💦The Silent one💦 (@SilentMunyai) August 26, 2020

"Jerusalema” was one of the chart-topping hits in 2019 but did not receive a single nod from the South African Music Awards (SAMAs), which left many enraged.

In spite of the lack of recognition by South Africa’s biggest music industry awards, the song has received an international stamp of approval with fans across the world jamming to the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge.

Master KG says the dance challenge that has caused an international stir started in Angola when a group of friends recorded a video of the dance choreography.

Below are some of the highlights of #JerusalemaDanceChallenge from different parts of the world.