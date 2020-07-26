Master KG’s 'Jerusalema' reaches over 50m views on YouTube

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Master KG’s global hit “Jerusalema” has reached another milestone, gaining over 50 million views on YouTube. “Jerusalema”, which was one of the chart-topping hits for 2019, did not receive a single nod from the South African Music Awards (SAMAs). Despite the lack of recognition by Mzansi's leading music industry awards, the song has received an international stamp of approval with fans across the world jamming to the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge. The challenged spawned videos from Italy to Spain , France, Jamaica and Canada. And due to this global recognition, the song has done something few locally produced music videos have managed to achieve by reaching over 50 million views on YouTube at the time of publishing.

Taking to his Twitter account on Saturday, Master KG shared the big news calling on his fans to celebrate and said: “#Jerusalema Has Reached 50 Miilion Views!! Let's Celebrate Together #Jerusalema50million“.

The song has been making waves on the US charts, including the Billboard charts.

The Limpopo-born muso also collaborated with Nigerian superstar Burna Boy for the remix of "Jerusalema", which features vocalist Nomcebo Zikode. This also helped the song reach international charts and the “Ye“ rapper gaining good favour with Mzansi.

Furthermore, the 24-year-old muso celebrated another milestone as "Jerusalema" dominated the streaming platforms.

Taking to Twitter last week, the star expressed his gratitude to all his fans for their continuous support, he said: “Thank You For The Love. I'm Currently Number 1 In South Africa With More Than 1.2 Million Monthly Listeners On @SpotifySA thank you for streaming my music.”