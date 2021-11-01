Matt Gardiner’s new single is his best work yet

Matt Gardiner is no stranger to the South African music scene. His pop-country sound has seen him open for artists such as Prime Circle, Arno Carstens, Desmond and the Tutus, and many more.

The Pietermaritzburg born and bred singer and songwriter has been hard at work, producing what he describes as his best work yet. The single, “Brown Hair, Brown Eyes” is a wholesome country song, with pop influences. As with most country songs, it is a love song. “A few years ago, a very special person in my life came back from the USA.

“All I got to listen to in the car for ages was country music. It drew me in and I fell in love with the genre. “This song is pretty much an ode to her, and all of the amazing things about her. This girl that I love is wild at heart, and so fiercely her that it’s inspiring. “She’s literally the life of the party, she’s my living ray of sunshine, and of course she has brown hair and brown eyes,” he said.

The song came to life one day when Gardiner was driving in his car. He couldn’t get the phrase brown hair, brown eyes out of his head. When he arrived home he recorded the sample version of the track within an hour. “It flowed so quickly, and everything just fit together,” he said.

Gardiner took his idea to his good friend and producer Bryn Scott and Brown Hair, Brown Eyes was brought to life. “We decided on live drums and honest country guitar. This song was always meant to be driven by the vocals,” he said. The team also worked with Brent Quintin, who engineered the recording at The Audio Suite Studio in Durban.