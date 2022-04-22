Matthew John Duncan sheds light on inspiration behind new single ‘Tell The World’

Cape Town singer and songwriter Matthew John Duncan recently released a new single titled ‘Tell The World’. His music is the perfect balance between being musically intricate and easy listening and his latest offering is just that.

Despite the misleading impression of him being “very Afrikaans”, Duncan has released multiple songs in both English and Afrikaans. The musician recently performed on the “Expresso Show” and his music has become a regular feature on the playlist of some radio stations. In an interview with IOL Entertainment Duncan opened up about his musical influences and the inspiration behind his sound, which is a pop-rock blend.

“My sound is the type of music you can listen to while on a road trip or around a braai but it also invites you to think a little deeper if you feel like it. “My pop-rock sounds come from my influences like John Mayer, Nothing But Thieves, Sam Fender, Kaleo and The 1975,” he said. “Tell the world” was inspired by an experience Duncan had on a trip to Bali.

“I travelled to Bali at the end of 2019. Like a true tourist, I stayed in a hostel with five strangers to experience all Bali has to offer. I remember meeting a girl in our communal room, who had already been travelling for three months.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew John Duncan (@matthew.duncan.315) Duncan explained that the girl had quit her job, packed a bag, and got on a plane with no plan. “I asked her if she had found what she was looking for, to which she replied, ‘Not even close’,” he shared.

“We outsource our sanity to try to find ourselves, by ourselves and it is a lonely path. Tell The World is about leaving your literal (or metaphorical) town to go on a journey of self-discovery – just like that girl I met three years ago,” Duncan added. As an artist, Duncan always focuses on being authentic and believes “the best music is made when a writer stays true to themselves”. “The message I would like to portray through my music is that ‘introspection is the key’ to navigating life.”