Max Hurrell's new remix 'Can I have my iPad' pokes fun at President Cyril Ramaphosa
SA’s fastest-rising music producer, Max Hurrell has got the nation bobbing their heads and stamping their feet to his latest remix, “Can I Have My iPad”.
During the Covid-19 first wave, Hurrell made light of the pandemic with his hit song “ZOL”, but this time it seems like South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is his latest target.
Hurrell took Ramaphosa’s words “Can I have my Ipad”, and added some fresh beats to it.
On Tuesday, Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the improvement of the country's ports.
However, the President’s iPad became the talking point during the live conference.
Hurrell instantly jumped on the opportunity to create a beat for the memorable moment, just as he did last year with Cogta Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and the ban of cigarettes.
Hurrell posted the tune on Instagram with the caption: “For the people 🇿🇦”.
Fans and followers filled Hurrell’s comments with reviews of what they think of his new tune.
Jason_baudinet said: “You and The Government Collabs are to much 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣”.
Maureendigia commented: “I mean 👏🔥 , welcome to the club Pres where your own stuff is not your own ..it is whomever snatches it”.
With Hloni_sello saying: “😂😂😂😂😂they stole it..... there is no country like South Africa🇿🇦 they even steal from the President😂”.
In May 2020, when Hurrell made the “ZOL’ song, Dlamini Zuma responded saying: "Well done on entertaining the nation during this difficult period while maintaining respect for your trade.
“I hope you will continue to use your platform to empower and inspire others now more than ever. Good luck!".
The song made Hurrell an instant internet sensation and many radio stations picked up on the tune, giving it plenty air play. It even went on to feature well on many charts.