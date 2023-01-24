Meet Celso Fabbri from Gqeberha, who is on a mission to become your next favourite DJ

As an artist it is important to put yourself out there in order to obtain your dreams, nothing is achieved by sitting around waiting in the corner. Celso Fabbri, a musician from Gqeberha, has taken that philosophy and used it to make his dreams come true.

Coming from a small town often creates a challenge for artists wanting to make it on a national scale, but Celso Fabbri isn’t letting this stop him from establishing himself in the cut-throat entertainment industry. The national lockdown was a tough time for many artists, but Fabbri used the time to enhance his skills as a DJ. He played at Black Impala Tshisanyama in “GQ”, as Gqeberha has become popularly known, and learned how to play like a proper DJ.

His momentum did not stop when the restrictions eased, but he continued to work on his skills and has ended up being able to play at various clubs. "I've managed to tour South Africa three times within a year, often sleeping on couches of friends in the cities, to be able to play my shows without losing money," he told IOL Entertainment. Over the past year, the DJ has gone from being a full-time waiter to quitting that and pursuing music, and the results are showing. His music has acquired over 30 000 streams on Spotify and is growing daily.

Fabbri describes his sound as Afrotech, so it is no surprise that his music has been picked up by renowned international DJ and producer Black Coffee and played during his sets overseas. “I’ve since signed music to multiple international labels, placing my name on many top 10 charts, next to the greats, even receiving a co-sign from Black Coffee himself,” he said. Fabbri took a chance on himself after matric and headed to Johannesburg for a few months. This is where he got the opportunity to work with DJ and producer Ryan Murgatroyd of Crazy White Boy fame.

Under his wing, Fabbri released his music under Murgatroyd's label and used the label as a platform to push his music. Murgatroyd is not the only connection he has made, but he has also found himself a mentor in Kasango of Zakes Bantwini "Osama" fame. "I used to sleep on his couch every weekend when I was in Jozi. He's taught me so much about the music industry. We're releasing a track this year, too! He is another artist I have seen grow to superstar status," he said. Having built a strong network in Gqeberha has allowed him to also expand his reach and network, creating opportunities to play outside of South African borders.

He has played in Namibia and twice in Mozambique, to 8 000 people. Fabbri is super proud to be from Gqeberha and is eager for everyone to know his city for more than just being the place where the latest “The Real Housewives” spin-off is based. It’s a creative hub filled with talented creatives. “As a youngster from GQ, I feel proud to represent my city on an international scale – and I believe in my music and what I’m doing,” he said.

Fabbri has big dreams for his hometown - to place a spotlight on it for the whole nation to release just how great it is. "I just hope to gain a platform to have my story shared, especially because the culture of music in GQ is amazing, but not many know. "I believe I have a larger role to play in the uniting of Port Elizabeth, as I still feel the city is not as inclusive as it should be at this time. I feel I can revive the culture to showcase that it's an inclusive and loving city – with more than enough good vibes," he said.