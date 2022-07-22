Meet ex-soccer player turned Amapiano star Ricardo Mendes

Former Amazulu star Ricardo Mendes is taking his talents to greater heights with the release of his brand new Amapiano single, “Sizobona”, before his debut EP in August. “’Sizobona’ is about giving hope because despite all the setbacks and challenges of life, I came out on top and I’m still going strong. In the face of adversity, I still chose not to give up and chase my dreams,” Mendes said.

Story continues below Advertisement

No stranger to the music industry, the KwaZulu-Natal born singer, songwriter and instrumentalist has always had a passion for music. Growing up as a PK, “Pastor’s Kid”, Mendes was always surrounded by music. As a child, his parents would dress him as Michael Jackson and take him to schools and fairs to perform.

“I started singing at the tender age of five and I’ve never seen myself doing anything else. “I have always loved performing and music is the core of my being. “My music is a reflection of everything I have been through in life. Some encounters and experiences I have gone through are translated into the music that I sing.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Long term I plan to heal people because the world is going through so much … I plan to do this in a very fun and relevant way so I can reach anybody.” Armed with a Diploma in Music, which he was offered as a Music scholarship at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) as Classical Jazz, Mendes boasts a successful musical career spanning several years. “Jazz teaches you a lot musically that no other genre does. As an artist, I don’t want to box myself into a specific genre.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I started playing my first instrument at the age of 12. I have always known that I’m made for the stage and entertainment. I first did gospel because serving God was always a priority for me. “Music has been a part of my life since when I was a little kid. It is a calling and I’m finally ready to answer the call and pursue this part of my life. Mendes has shared the stage with the likes of Ernie Smith, Israel Houghton and Marvin Winans.

Story continues below Advertisement

What’s next for Mendes? “I'm currently recording my first big project titled ‘I am Ricardo Mendes,’ with vocal RnB-influenced acrobats. “I will be releasing the next single the focus track of the EP ‘Something about you’ on August 12, and the Full EP on August 26.”