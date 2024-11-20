Meet Lucille Slade: a rising star in South African entertainment

A force to be reckoned with, Lucille Slade is celebrated for her dynamic talents as a singer, songwriter, actress and business owner. Since her debut in 2016, this Kimberley-born artist has garnered attention for her dynamic performances and unwavering determination, establishing herself among the ranks of celebrated industry stalwarts.

In her music journey, she has collaborated with celebrated figures such as DJ Zinhle, Stogie T and Anatii. Reflecting on her artistic journey, Slade describes her love for the arts as a lifelong passion. Her journey has always been characterised by continuous exploration and growth within the entertainment sphere.

Aside from a BA Degree in Live Performance from the renowned AFDA, she completed her studies at the Academy of Sound Engineering (Ase) as a part-time student. This year marks a significant milestone for her as she prepares to launch her debut full-length EP. It represents not just her artistry but an exciting new chapter in what promises to be an impactful career.

"You need to be open to constant innovations that impact the industry," Slade reflected. "Being open to change allows you more knowledge to navigate and adjust while keeping your plans intact." A remarkable highlight has been securing sync deals with major brands such as Brutal Fruit and KFC, in addition to significant placements on national radio and international television platforms.

Slade's aspirations extend beyond her music. She envisions growing her brand across Africa and the globe while honing her skills as a business owner of an independent label. Acknowledging the importance of education in her journey, she asserts that her studies at Ase have been pivotal in shaping her business acumen. "It opened my mind to see the real wheels that turn the machine," she added. For aspiring artists, Slade's advice is both straightforward and profound: "Learn the business of music.