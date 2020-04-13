Meet Rethabile Khumalo: SA’s rising star to watch out for in 2020

Rising star, Rethabile Khumalo just dropped her new single, titled, "Hlonipa", after the success of Umlilo, a collaboration with the queen of decks DJ Zinhle. Rethabile is the vocalist behind "Umlilo", the song is still dominating the airwaves even during the lockdown. As the daughter of music icon Winnie Khumalo‚ music has been an integral part of Rethabile 's life. By age 6, she was singing and dancing, competing in local talent shows and impressing audiences with her singing and dancing skills. She was her mother’s backing vocalists and dancer, in 2008. Singer, songwriter, composer, guitarist and dancer, Rethabile first captured the public's eye as a contestant in the popular singing competition "Idols SA" during seasons 8 and 9 respectively.

Rethabile she’s thrilled about her breakthrough and the love she received from her fans.

Below are five things you probably didn’t you about Rethabile.

The meeting with DJ Zinhle.

I DM’d DJ Zinhle on Instagram asking if I could work with her one day and she replied and we took it from there. She sent the beat and I sent them a voice note and we recorded the song.

Her passion for music.

I believe I was born for this because my mom is a musician and so is my dad I've always been an active child, always dancing and singing before I could even talk...and then I discovered music wasn’t just a passion but a career, I was at the national school of the arts where I was studying academics and music at the same time and I did very well in music especially vocally.

The role her mother played in her musical journey.

My mother played a huge role because she has always been there and she made sure that I don't give up. She comes with me to auditions...for support of course.

Female musicians she looks up.

Toni Braxton, Winnie Khumalo, Anita Baker, Brenda Mtambo and Mam Busi Mhlongo.

"Hlonipha" is currently available on all digital platform. Rethabile will be dropping her debut album in May.