DJ Lag and Megan Ryte. Picture: Instagram
Megan Ryte accused of stealing a DJ Lag song

Hot97 DJ Megan Ryte has bee called out for stealing DJ Lag’s beat from his song “Ice Drop” on her new song “Culture” featuring will.I.am and A$AP Ferg.

Dropping the song on Friday, South African Black Twitter got wind of this song this week and noticed that “Culture” sounded familiar.

In the video for the song, Megan is seen mixing the song with the Black Eyed Peas member and the “Plain Jane” rapper in black and white on several buildings and cars performing the song.

Taking to the popular mircoblogging website, Mzansi tweeps have accused her of stealing the beat from DJ Lag’s 2016 banger, flooding her quote tweets of the teaser.

With several users calling her a “thief“.

Following the backlash, Megan has also turned off the comments sections on the music video on YouTube.

DJ Lag has added fuel to the fire on his Instagram Stories by reposting fans on Instagram that are dragging Megan.

Seemingly confirming he was not involved in the production of the song.

He also quote tweeted her announcement of the music video for “Culture” with a YouTube link for “Ice Drop”.

This is not the first time someone has stolen a beat from the “King of Gqom”.

In 2018, Distruction Boyz landed in hot water after people noticed their 2017 megahit “Omunye” sounded very similar to DJ Lag’s song “Trip To New York”.

Following this DJ Lag’s team requesting a music comparative analysis report from song analysis expert Sakhile Moleshe of Imilozi Music.

And the report found that the two songs were identical.

After this DJ Tira, who is the Distruction Boyz’s manager, and the “My Power” hitmaker’s team allegedly reached an agreement with regards to credits on the song.

