MFR Souls host private listening session of new album

Right in time for the festive party season, MFR Souls hosted an exclusive listening party on Wednesday for their new album, "Healers of the Soul" at Rockets Bryanston. The duo comprising Tumelo Nedondwe and Tumelo Mabe, join a slew of amapiano acts who've been releasing full length projects week in week out over the past couple months.

The amapiano duo also marked the occasion by releasing a new single, "uThando" featuring Aymos. "uThando" extends the run of quality, soulful music the duo has become synonymous with. This new single is the fifth to come out ahead of the album's imminent release, following the release of "Sthandwa Sami", "uThululeni", "Woza Madala" and "Mlilo". The invite only event, which was organised and coordinated by Sony Music and I Bar Publicity, was MC'd by popular Daily Thetha host, Melody Miya. Bassie, ICE50, T-Man and Khobi took to the stage to perform alongside the duo. Notable celebrities in attendance included DJ Sphectacula, Yanga Chief, Zee De Toxic, Nadia Nakai and Khanya Greens.

At the end of the evening, MFR Souls were presented with a platinum plaque for their massive 2019 single, "Amanikiniki" featuring Kamo Mphela, Major League DJz and Bontle Smith. #Amanikiniki goes PLATINUM. Danko #MusicalKings https://t.co/xpseVyzM6x #Amanikiniki goes PLATINUM. Danko #MusicalKings pic.twitter.com/xpseVyzM6x — #MFRSouls HealersOfTheSoul (@mfr_souls) November 11, 2021 The duo, which consists of childhood friends Tumelo (Maero) Nedondwe and Tumelo (Force) Mabe, have been among the most popular amapiano acts since they released the hugely popular "Love You Tonight" featuring Sha Sha, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small in 2019.