Mgarimbe’s ‘Sister Bokina’ anthem gets lukewarm reception at Emirates Airline Park

Mgarimbe debuted the Rugby World Cup song as South Africa took on Argentina in a nail-biting 20-21 victory.

Springbok fans were treated a very special half-time show on Saturday at Emirates Airline Park.

The remixed version of his famous ‘Sister Bethina’ track was first played on Anele and the Club on 947 last week, much to the surprise of Anele and her team who were up and dancing as soon as the opening chords started.

Now dubbed ‘Sister Bokina’, Mgarimbe expected the very same reception in front of thousands of supporters.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case.