Mgarimbe’s ‘Sister Bokina’ anthem gets lukewarm reception at Emirates Airline Park

Springbok fans were treated a very special half-time show on Saturday at Emirates Airline Park.
Mgarimbe debuted the Rugby World Cup song as South Africa took on Argentina in a nail-biting 20-21 victory.
The remixed version of his famous ‘Sister Bethina’ track was first played on Anele and the Club on 947 last week, much to the surprise of Anele and her team who were up and dancing as soon as the opening chords started.
Now dubbed ‘Sister Bokina’, Mgarimbe expected the very same reception in front of thousands of supporters.
Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case.
One fan posted a video of the performance on the field with dancers doing their bit as pyrotechnics exploded in the background.
Mgarimbe made one hit and it'll sustain his great grand kid...love to see it. pic.twitter.com/icF5mlvMic— Ntsakisi (@Ndhambi_nation) July 29, 2023
Chaotic is what first came to mind, and that’s exactly what many spectators thought.
Taking to social media, Springbok supporters weren’t exactly feeling the track, with some even jokingly blaming the Boks’ narrow win against Argentina on the song.
“I'm Shap on your behalf. It's embarrassing. Mgarimbe even has a line that goes ‘We're taking Loadshedding to France. We touchdown, lights out! Mapimpi turn/switch on the lights!’ commented an online user.
The springbok song by Mgarimbe? https://t.co/0RdrRAAJgW— Babalwa M (@Beemagqwanti) July 30, 2023
Mgarimbe singing the terrible rugby anthem. Really!!!!! #RSAvARG— 🅽🅴🅻🆄🆂 🆁🅾🆂🆂🅾🆄🆆 (@nelusr) July 29, 2023
Another asked, “Who signed off on this mgarimbe gimmick?”
While some of the negativity was hard to swallow, there was a funny antidote.
One supporter watching from home shared a video clip of a very passionate fan dancing while Mgarimbe performed his song.
Mgarimbe performing "Sista Bokina"...the official Springboks song heading to the World Cup #gobokke🏉🇿🇦🏉 #StrongerTogether #RSAvARG pic.twitter.com/dAY5TUpcKz— Sphiwe Hobasi (@MrCow_man) July 29, 2023
The song will be officially launched on August 4. Hopefully by then, South Africans would have warmed up to it.
IOL Entertainment