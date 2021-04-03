Mi Casa chats about collaborating with German duo YouNotUs

Following the success of their latest single, “Mamela”, award-winning musicians Mi Casa are back with their first international collaboration since signing their international record deal with Afroforce1 Records. The band has teamed up with Berlin-based duo YouNotUs to bring the fifth official single from their “We Made It” album, the long-awaited tribute to living well – “Chucks”. Mi Casa frontman J’Something said he has always held a special place in his heart for the track: “It’s about making the most of every single moment because the future is not a given – all we have is right now and that time needs to be lived,” he said. Having the opportunity to collaborate with international, multi-platinum EDM front-runners YouNotUs is an example of where Mi Casa’s musical ambition has seen them reach. “Getting the YouNotUs touch to do ’Chucks’ has completely transformed it and we can’t wait to see how it lifts people’s spirits and hopefully it will land on fertile soil”, J’Something said.

With travel bans implemented due to the Covid19 pandemic, technology was the answer for this collaboration.

The two acts were able to collaborate completely remotely during lockdown.

“During the production, we were inspired by the longing for warm summer nights spent partying. We feel this song will guide us back into summer and a more carefree time,” said Tobias and Gregor from YouNotUs.

While Chucks is a springtime release in Europe, it catches the tail end of summer in South Africa, dragging out some good times before life hopefully starts to return to normal in venues and on dance floors around the country.

Released last week, Chucks is already a hit with Mi Casa fans.

The group took to Instagram to thank their fans for the love.

“Family! The amount of love you’re showing on our new song #CHUCKS doesn’t go unseen, we appreciate you! Keep playing, keeping sharing, keep on going! Much love,” they said in a post.