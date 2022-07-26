Mlindo The Vocalist’s second album is climbing the charts

South African singer and songwriter Mlindo The Vocalist is making waves with his new album. Titled “Lindokuhle”, Mlindo’s new album, which dropped on July 22, is sitting at number 4 on Apple Music after being at number 3 on the day of its release.

In one of the songs called “Luselude”, the SAMA-nominee talks about the hardship he endured during the lockdown and how scared he was that he wouldn’t be able to support his family since he wasn’t performing. “’Luselude” is essentially a letter to my mother. When lockdown started, I was anxious about the fact that I couldn’t make a living because I couldn’t perform. It was difficult not to be able to provide for my family like I usually do. “Sjava would often send me messages wishing me luck and telling me to keep my head above the water.

“When the lockdown was finally lifted, Sjava told me he had an idea for a song, so we went into the studio to write this. In the end, this song also serves as motivation for me to remind me that there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel.” The nine-track album was recorded during the lockdown at Mlindo’s hometown, Port Shepstone. His fans are excited about the masterpiece since his last biggest release was in 2018 with “Emakhaya”, which won him the Best Selling Artist at the 27th Samas.