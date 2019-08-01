Mo Flava will take over DJ Fresh's morning show. Picture: Instagram

Johannesburg - Metro FM announced on Thursday that Mo Flava will step into the driver's seat of the station's morning show. The news comes after weeks of speculation after Metro FM fired DJ Fresh for using the word "msunery" on air in response to a listener.

The new show will be called ‘Morning Flava’ and, according to a statement sent out by the SABC, the show "promises to keep listeners entertained, informed and ready to tackle the day ahead".

Mo Flava moves over with his team Pearl Shongwe on news, Owen Hannie as the sports guru of the show and Moshe Ndike, who will join the team every Friday.

The radio personality and DJ joined Metro FM in 2015 to anchor the 08:00 to 10:00 morning slot and recently hosted the highly successful afternoon drive time show #TheDrive from 15:00 – 18:00.

The station also announced a new afternoon drive show, ‘The Kings Suite’ between 15:00 – 18:00. This new show sees the return of duo the Kings Of The Weekend (KOTW), Siphesihle ‘Sphectacula’ Ngwenya and Lebogang ‘DJ Naves’ Naves, who make their comeback to Metro FM after being away for two years.

Metro FM Station Manager Sibongile Mtyali stated: "We are convinced that we’ve found the perfect balance of on-air talent to carry on with the strategy of the station and ensure that we deliver to our commitment, of keeping our listeners informed and entertained, plus servicing the needs of our commercial spenders.

"Our intention is to carry on delivering top quality content, the coolest way we know how and these newly introduced shows are a part of the station’s strategy to refresh its line-up through repositioning and strengthening its talent pool to ensure it still remains number one in the game."