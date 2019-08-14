Mobi Dixon. Picture: Instagram

Multi-award winning DJ and producer, Mobi Dixon has launched his music label, Top Chap Media, which already has a number of artists signed to it and a video production entity. Dixon said he started the media company in 2017 by producing a music video for one of his songs, but formally registered it in 2018. “When I started in the industry I had no budget for things like music videos so I literally taught myself by watching tutorials on YouTube and shot them myself and that’s how the idea for this started to form,” he said.

“This whole entity goes with what I have been passionate about my entire life which is music. I formed this as a means for people to showcase their talent, especially people from the Eastern Cape because I feel like there aren’t enough resources in that province to help musicians like in other provinces,” he said.

The project is also a joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment Africa who Dixon says will provide the backbone for marketing. “It’s really exciting to team up with Sony Music Africa on this venture. They have been a part of my story for the past three years, and I have seen great success through accolades and sales since I joined them. Doing this with them is just about growing our relationship”.

Speaking on how he selected talent, Dixon said although he received demos from people via social media, the current list of artists he worked with were those he had worked with before. “I receive a lot of demos from people that see and want to be a part of, the movement. Funny enough, none of these signings came from demos I have received, they were all handpicked. It was a natural progression for them to join the movement and be signed under the label because I wanted to work with them because I know their character,” he said.

Forming Top Chap Media has come with its share of ups and downs, as has being in the music business for 10 years, but Dixon said everything he had gone through shaped him professionally and personally.

The first single from the label, "Changing Lanes", comes from tropical house DJ, Blomzit Avenue, features label mate Nombila.