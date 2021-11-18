Mobi Dixon hosts star-studded listening session ahead of 'When House Was House' release

It’s been a week since house music virtuoso Mobi Dixon released the title track to his upcoming album, “When House Was House” featuring vocalist Mariechan and JNR. With the eagerly anticipated album due out on Friday, the veteran DJ hosted an exclusive listening session on Wednesday night of selected media and celebrities.

The listening session was hosted by Metro FM DJ, DJ Sabby. "I had the honor to host the homie @mobidixon listening session last night for his upcoming project #WhenHouseWasHouse. “Great vibes, the music is insanely dope and overall the mood was electrifying. Congrats again Mobi. Great to have you back G! 📸: @NduduzoMzi"

I had the honor to host the homie @mobidixon listening session last night for his upcoming project #WhenHouseWasHouse.



Great vibes, the music is insanely dope and overall the mood was electrifying.



Congrats again Mobi. Great to have you back G!



📸: @NduduzoMzi pic.twitter.com/4T1KBD377q — The Best Thing Ever Official (@SabbyTheDJ) November 18, 2021 “I’ve been trying to stay alive in the midst of Covid and rebuilding everything I lost with the pandemic,” said Mobi Dixon, when asked where he’s been. “Creativity was low at the beginning but eventually in March I got into studio, and I never stopped.’ A press preview from PR company Stamp Communications shared some notes on the music. When it came to the intro, the preview read, “Our clan names and praises are used to tell our history in who we are and how we manifest who are yet to become, they are also used for cultural identification, and this is the case in the first song on this album, ’Uthunyiwe’."

The preview went on to describe how the song tells the story about Mobi Dixon and where he comes from, what he has done and optimism he has about how succesful this album will be. Well-known South African actress, TV producer and presenter Masechaba Ndlovu makes a surprise appearance on the album on a single titled “Mvelinqangi”. Other features on the album include Naakmusiq, Oscar Mbo, Amanda Black, Sun-El Musician, Letang and Berita.

His choice of artists was partly inspired by a desire to showcase the versatility of the genre. “The aim was to highlight the different textures of house music since it took the nation by storm in the late nineties and fuse it with current sounds. As nostalgic as it is it’s also experimental with future sounds.” The DJ also gave a nod towards his fans for standing by him throughout the years.