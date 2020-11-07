Modern Jazz pioneer Linda Sikhakhane gets a nod from Apple Music

Apple Music recognised Linda Sikhakhane, the bright new voice in modern jazz This November, Apple Music shines the spotlight on Linda Sikhakhane, a Durban-born saxophonist, bandleader and composer. He is one of the foremost voices in modern South African jazz today. On being recognised by the leading streaming platform, Sikhakhane said: "Thinking and cultures are better expressed by a community rather than an individual. Apple Music is one community that epitomizes that and I'm really thankful to be a part of this family - it's an absolute honour to be wearing an Apple Music New Artist Spotlight hat. Makwande (meaning let there be growth).” Born and raised in Umlazi, a township in Durban, Shikhakhane's love for music was born at an early age and flourished under the guardianship of music icon of Dr Brian Thusi at Siyakhula Music Centre.

After earning his Diploma in Jazz/Contemporary Music from The University of Kwa-Zulu Natal, Shikhakhane moved to the music industry hub of Johannesburg to make a name for himself as a saxophonist and was awarded the SAMRO overseas scholarship for best instrumentalist in 2016 shortly after.

Following two fruitful years studying under jazz grandmasters at The New School in New York, Sikhakhane released his sophomore album titled “An Open Dialogue”, as an independent singer.

This album was follow up album of his critically-acclaimed debut, “Two Sides, One Mirror”.

The much-anticipated second album is packed with rich, original compositions and was recorded as part of his Senior Recital at The New School.

The album incorporates a multitude of skills and disciplines that he has learnt over the last two years.

Having shared the stage with the crème de la crème of music scene including the late, great jazz trumpeter Hugh Masekela, iconic jazz saxophonist McCoy Mrubata, and legendary jazz bassist Reggie Workman, Sikhakhane is without a doubt a bright new voice in modern jazz.

Linda Sikhakhane’s music is available to stream or download on Apple Music.