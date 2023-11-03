Mörda reflects on successful run since Black Motion split: ‘2023 was a year where I could spread my wings freely’

Mörda has been having a stellar past year on all fronts. Not only has he transitioned seamlessly into a family man following the birth of his daughter Asante, his music has been booming since he broke away from Black Motion to form his solo career.

The ‘Mohigan Sun’ star has been closing off the year on a high note, too. Recently, Mörda was named Apple Music's Isgubhu cover star. This comes after the release of ‘Asante II’, a project dedicated to his daughter which was released in September. “2023 was a year where I could spread my wings freely,” he said proudly when we speak. “Building the Mörda brand was nerve-wrecking, but 2023 was an easier year because people looked at me as Mörda.”

The breakout single from ‘Asante’ was the smash hit ‘Mohigan Sun’ featuring Murumba Pitch and Oscar Mbo. MÖRDA and DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram

I asked him how the song came about and whether he expected it to be such a big song. “The story is crazy. However, it was at a time where I was reaching out to artists that wanted to work with me,” he said. “I knew the song would be big when we created it. Shout out to Murumba Pitch, Mhwa Keys and Oscar Mbo.

“I make every song with the idea of seeing it become a huge success. So it didn’t surprise me, it just made me feel happy that people felt the same way.” Where the original ‘Asante’ introduced him to the world as a solo act, ‘Asante II’ sees Mörda showcase his growing confidence and expanding his sound. Speaking on the new project, Mörda explained, “‘Asante 2’ is a special project that hosts a confident and artistic me.