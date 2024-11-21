Moonchild Sanelly turns 37: celebrating with new single 'Tequila'

Mzansi’s very own Moonchild Sanelly is turning 37 and she’s giving her fans all the right reasons to celebrate with her. The eccentric and unapologetically bold musician announced her upcoming single “Tequila”, set to drop this December, just in time to keep the festive season lit.

Sanelly, known for her vibrant energy, daring fashion, and a personality that screams “you can’t dim my shine,” shared the exciting news on X. A trailblazer who uses her platform to promote self-confidence and independence, Moonchild’s music is all about owning your power and embracing your authentic self. Her upcoming single is expected to bring her signature vibes, continuing her mission to inspire and uplift through her artistry.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 💙🎂 ♏ Boobeams – to celebrate I’m super excited to announce the next single off my upcoming album ‘Full Moon’ is ‘Tequila’ coming 5th December,” she tweeted. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 💙🎂 ♏



Boobeams - to celebrate I'm super excited to announce the next single off my upcoming album 'Full Moon' is 'Tequila' coming 5th December. Pre-save at the link in bio pic.twitter.com/ZRvFOO0L5g — Moonchild Sanelly (@Moonsanelly) November 20, 2024 This announcement follows the buzz around her third studio album set for release on January 10, 2025.

Produced by Johan Hugo, who’s worked with big names like MIA and Kano, the album was recorded across Malawi, the UK and Sweden, promising a global flavour with Sanelly’s signature sass. Earlier this year, she gave fans a taste of what’s coming with the release of “Do My Dance”, the fourth single from the album, leaving everyone hyped for more. Sanelly isn’t just stopping with new music. She’s taking 2025 by storm with a headline tour in the UK and Ireland.