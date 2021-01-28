Moonchild Sanelly wants to collaborate with Cardi B

South African music artist, Moonchild Sanelly wants to collaborate with American rapper, Cardi B. Moonchild took to Twitter to say that she wants to be the first South African to work with the “WAP” hitmaker. And then asked her fans and followers to help get her “love letter“ to Cardi B. The tweet read: “Guys help me get my love letter to @iamcardib to see this. I wana be her first South African collabo. “Dear @iamcardib

“Girl Youre so amazing, I’m so amazing, Beyoncé loves me, u will too, trust, Ask her I promise, Twaz so good to meet your manager at Coachella 2019.

In 2019, Moonchild was one of the artists that worked with Beyoncé on her album “The Lion King: The Gift”.

She and other African artists like Yemi Alade, Busiswa, Nija and DJ Lag were included in a track titled “My Power”.

The artist’s dreams seem to be getting closer and closer.

A few hours ago she shared that she has been working on two new projects in the US and UK.

In another tweet she wrote: “Big project in the UK & US coming out and I’m in both🙏🏾 Let me tell u, I’m murking this entire year into the future, We been cooking & will cook forever.

“I feel amazin💐 I get so shook when I picture all of my world in ze world But I wrote it down & I’m just ticking my dreams 📦”.

Her followers heeded the artists call and retweeted her “love letter” to Cardi B and also congratulated her on her US and UK projects.

Rskhumbuzo commented: “Don't be too international and forget about me“.

Andile_Langa commented: “Argh, I just love you. Congratulations ma baby. I cant wait for the experience.“

While LNM commented: “That is the way to go. Ntinga ntaka ndini ... show them”.