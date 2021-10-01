Mpho Sebina takes a bold step with a remake of a Brenda Fassie hit

Mpho Sebina has released her latest single, a remake of Brenda Fassie’s “Too late For Mama”. The remake of the legendary song by MaBrrr is a collaboration with Gallo Records as part of the Gallo Remixed series and was executive produced by DJ Black Coffee.

The song was originally composed and written by Sello “Chicco” Twala in 1989 and this release marks the 32nd anniversary of the original release. In a statement sent to IOL Entertainment, Mpho shares her reasons for taking on the challenge, saying she did it to honour Brenda’s great legacy. “With this song, I honour the legendary African pop diva Brenda Fassie and how her story is the story of African song and artistry at its highest level.

“Through this song, I pay tribute to MaBrrr and her beautiful soul. And I give thanks to the incredible production and creative genius that is Chicco Twala. “I hope the message ’Too Late For Mama’ resonates with the people of my generation across the world, going through this time of anxiety and stress, for all the families grieving loss and hardships, I hope this song reminds us to exercise empathy, Botho, ubuntu in these uncertain times,” she said. The song is a major inspiration behind Mpho Sebina’s reason for becoming an artist, and one of the first songs she had recorded nearly six years ago.