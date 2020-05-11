Mr Cashtime's song of hope, 'Rainbow' number 3 on charts

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Five South African artists came together to create a song of "hope" during this time of coronavirus. K.O, J’Something, Msaki and Q-Twins released the song "Rainbow" at the end of April and it is currently sitting third on the Radiomonitor SA Top 100 Chart this week. "Rainbow" is an anthem for our rainbow nation at a time when the country is facing uncharted territories and there is a lot of despair and uncertainty. The song aims to lift the country’s spirits and build a sense of solidarity among the nation. "Rainbow" has been playing on radio stations across the country and is touching millions of hearts. Producer of this project, K.O said they hope the song inspires hope during a time when many might be concerned about their mental health and well being.

Mi Casa's frontman, J'Something said he is a firm believer that music has an important role to play in society.

"Especially at times like these. So when it came to being a part of this project, not only did I really believe in the initiative, but I was really excited at the prospect of working with K.O, Msaki and the Q-Twins,” he said.

"Dreams" singer, Msaki said said South Africans are resilient.

“One thing I’ve learnt about South Africans is that fact that we are so resilient – and I say that with some trepidation as we are sometimes forced to be resilient when we don’t have to be. I am in awe of how we are rallying together and helping each other,” she said.

While the Q-Twins added that it is wonderful to be able to use their talents to uplift themselves and others.

"We are a nation of singers. Now, as we go through this lockdown together, we can encourage one another through a language we all understand – music.",

Listen to the song here: