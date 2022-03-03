Mr JazziQ set to feature Ty Dolla $ign on his upcoming album

Mr JazziQ just keeps winning. Fresh off a brilliant year in which he achieved several impressive accolades, including amassing over 14 millions streams on Spotify alone, the amapiano pioneer is already making some major moves in a bid to extend his run.

His latest big move seems to have been securing a placement from multi-platinum-selling and multi-award-winning singer and record producer Ty Dolla $ign. Despite being a talented solo artist in his own rite, the versatile American artist has built a reputation over the past decade as the go-to feature artist for many of the world’s top artists, including the likes of Drake, Post Malone, J Cole, Migos, Ariana Grande, Kanye West and Big Sean. We may soon be able to add Mr JazziQ to this impressive list of collaborators.

Two weeks ago, Mr JazziQ seemed to be manifesting this moment when he Tweeted: “🕯🕯 international feature for my album 🕯🕯” What??? ✨✈️ https://t.co/CKx1dstQsM pic.twitter.com/W7N9WhgLho — Abuti wadi Operations 🚀 (@MrJazziQ) March 2, 2022 Last night, he quote-retweeted that post with a screen shot showing an incoming iMessage from Ty Dolla Sign with the caption: “What???" As amapiano continues to go global, this may be yet another huge moment in the genre’s rapid growth. Fans are already licking their chops at the prospect of hearing Ty Dolla on an amapiano record.

“Imagine TyDolla on yanos🤌🏻,” one fan tweeted. Imagine TyDolla on yanos🤌🏻 https://t.co/OXyfhxBIkd — S H I J A (@__shijaerick) March 3, 2022 Born in the township of Alexandra, Mr JazziQ, real name Tumelo Manyoni, first emerged on to the scene as one half of amapiano DJ-producer duo, JazziDisciples. Since they broke up in 2020, Mr JazziQ has established himself as a prolific producer and become one of the biggest amapiano artists around over the past two years.