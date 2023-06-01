Multi-platinum selling British singer-songwriter JP Cooper announces debut SA tour this August

British singer-songwriter JP Cooper is set to tour South Africa as part of his first-ever World Tour this August. The announcement was made on Wednesday morning by Breakout Events in association with One Fiinix Live. The announcement comes ahead of new music from his own upcoming project and a string of collaborations that will be dropping throughout 2023 and 2024.

Cooper is best known for his debut album “Raised Under Grey Skies”, the global hit single “September Song” and his sophomore album ‘‘SHE”. The 39-year-old also excitedly shared the news on his Instagram. “SOUTH AFRICA!!! I told you we've been trying to make it happen and we managed to book a few shows!!! I can't tell you how excited I am to come and visit you. “It's been incredible to feel the love coming from you. It's time I came and gave some back. Hope to see you there!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jp Cooper (@jpcoopermusic) Speaking about this new chapter in his career, Cooper shared through a press release sent to IOL Entertainment that being on stage has never been a comfortable place for him. “The time, energy and mental preparation it has taken me in the past to get out on tour has sometimes been overwhelming, but coming out of lockdown and getting back out on the road over the last few months has reminded me how special it was being in a room with you all. “Seeing people smile, cry and sing along again has really helped to change my perspective on live performance, so I’m super happy to announce my South African tour.

“Album 3 is currently under construction so we might have to leak some for you so you can sing along to these new songs,” he shared. The tour will commence on Thursday, August 24, at The Old Biscuit Mill, Cape Town. Cooper then performs at this year’s Parklive festival at Marks Park in Johannesburg on Saturday, August 26. Parklive then returns to the Durban Botanical Gardens, uMphafa Field, the following day (Sunday, August 27).