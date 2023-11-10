Musa Keys releases new project ‘Becoming Him’ following stadium show announcement

Musa Keys has released a new project titled ‘Becoming Him’. The five-track EP marks Keys’ first solo project since 2021’s platinum-selling ‘Tayo’, which gave rise to a couple of hit singles like ‘Selema (Po Po)’ and ‘Vula Mlomo’.

As ever, Keys collaborated with several talented artists and producers on the new project. Some notable features include the likes of Mlindo The Vocalist, Optimistic Music ZA, Young Stunna, Tony Franco, Vine Musiq, and Xduppy. In sharing the release on Friday morning, Keys posted on Instagram, “Dropped a fire project today! Grabbed some chicken feet for breakfast! How's your morning going & what's your favourite song? #becominghim.”

Earlier in the week, Keys had announced the release of the new project by sharing that after over two years of not dropping music of his own, he spent some time "learning and reimagining his life".

He also added that he had been working on a sonic style that he hoped would distinguish him from the crowd. He grabbed headlines when he announced that he would set out to fill up Limpopo stadium next month when he hosts a festival-style concert at Polokwane, Limpopo’s Peter Mokaba Stadium. “It’s happening on the 27th of December 2023 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium,” he said on a promotional video. “35 000 people is quite scary, but I know that I’m gonna do it, and I know that with God it’s already done.”