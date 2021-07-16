Music fraternity, fans remember music pioneer Pat Shange

The music industry has suffered another major blow following the passing of music pioneer Pat Shange who reportedly died of Covid-19 related complications on Tuesday. The news of Shange’s passing broke few hours after South African had learnt of the passing of Jazz legend Tsepo Tshola, who also succumbed to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lesotho.

Shange passed away at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto after contracting Covid-19. Soweto-based community radio station Jozi FM confirmed the sad news on Thursday on their official Twitter page. “Jozi FM News has learned that legendary musician Pat Shange has passed away following a short illness. His childhood friend Hendry Galela confirmed the sad news. #RipPatShange #JoziFmNews,” read the statement.

(JUST-IN) Jozi FM News has learned that legendary musician Pat Shange has passed away following a short illness, his childhood friend Hendry Galela confirmed the sad news. #RipPatShange #JoziFmNews MM pic.twitter.com/GqO1aHRiJH — Jozi FM (@jozifm) July 15, 2021 With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, the 65-year-old will be remembered as one of the original bubble gum music stars, releasing hits songs, including “I am Not Casanova”, “Just a Friend Of My Daddy”, “We Can Dance”, “Marriage Is Not For Stars” and “Undecided Divorce Case”. Bubblegum music was a form of pop music that was popular in the late 80s. The sound was a distinctive mix of vocals, electronic keyboards with a blend of energetic beats that were easy to dance to.

Bubblegum music borrowed from the traditional sounds of mbaqanga, marabi and kwela, so bubblegum was deep set in South African townships and their culture. It was a fun genre of feel-good beats and progressive vocals. Local musicians, including Dr Rebecca Malope, Chicco Twala, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Brenda Fassie, further popularised the genre, releasing hit songs that performed well on the South African charts. Fassie’s song “Weekend Special” is a prime example of bubblegum music and is still an extremely popular song.

Tributes continued to stream in on social media as fans and friends remember the music icon. “#RipPatShange #MyFormerBoss 🕯💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔,” expressed DJ Mahoota. View this post on Instagram A post shared by djmahoota (@djmahoota) “Life is too short Goodbye my friends till we meet again,” commented legendary singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

“May his soul rest in peace. Folded handsDove of peace,” commented The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) It is with a heavy heart that we learnt of the passing on of legendary musician, Pat Shange. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and his fans. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏾🕊️#RIPPatShange pic.twitter.com/X6dtxR2CKE — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) July 15, 2021 “We are saddened by the news of another music giant that has fallen. Legendary 80s bubble gum singer, Pat Shange has passed on. “The music industry continues to lose its pioneers.