Muzi heads to North America for 'Interblaktic' tour

Producer and artist Muzi also known as “The Zulu Skywalker,” is heading to South America later this month for a tour of his “Interblaktic” album. The tour was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, but now that the world is gradually getting back to a state of normality, the artist has set his dates to give his international fans some love.

Set for May 28, the “Interblaktic North American Tour” starts off in California before proceeding to places like Oakland, Los Angeles, Seattle, Detroit, Chicago and New York, where Muzi will perform his much-loved genre-fluid, modern African music sets featuring music from “Interblaktic”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muzi 🇿🇦 (@mvziou) This is Muzi’s fourth studio album which dropped on October 1, 2021 and features collaboration with Grammy winner Kaytranada on “I Know It” - a song that details Muzi's obsession with his phone as a way to comment on society's social media/phone codependency. The album also features an ode to African disco on “Come Duze” featuring Limpopo’s breakout star Sho Madjozi, as well as cuts with fellow African artists Setso, Espacio Dios, Deltino Guerreiro, and The Temple.

Muzi is one of a few South African artists to reach global fame. He expertly blends together the influence of cutting edge urban and electronic music with local genres like Maskandi, Kwaito, Iscathamiya and Bubblegum Pop of the 80s and 90s. During the curse of his career the proudly Zulu artist has headlined major events, including Rocking the Daisies, Music is King Festival, and Oppikoppi, but he is equally at ease performing at music festivals in Europe and the United States. He performed in New York for thousands at the Afropunk Brooklyn festival and the UK’s Womad Festival.