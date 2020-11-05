Mzansi can’t get enough of Jub Jub’s redemption song 'Ndikhokhele' remake

TV host and hip hop artist, Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, released the remake of “Ndikhokhele” and Mzansi can’t get enough of it. Jub Jub has been topping the trend lists since his first official press conference, which he held recently on Soweto TV, where the star announced the release of the “Ndikhokhele” remake. The song features Mzansi heavyweights such as the likes of Pastor Benjamin Dube, Dr Rebecca Malope, Judith Sephuma, Mlindo The Vocalist, Blaq Diamond, Lebo Sekgobela, Nathi Mankayi and Nigeria singer, T'kinzy. The “Ke Kopa Tshwarelo” hitmaker also announced that all the proceeds of the song will go to the families of the children whose lives were lost in the tragic accident involving him, over a decade ago. “I will never, no matter what, be able to erase (what happened) or try and buy a family (ies) ... it can’t happen, but I’m living with these scars every single day,” said Jub Jub.

He added: “... all the proceeds of the song will go to the families of everyone who was impacted in 2010.”

Maarohanye and his co-accused, Themba Tshabalala, were drag racing in their two Mini Cooper S cars in Protea Glen, Soweto on March 8, when they ploughed into six teenage schoolboys.

The accident resulted in the deaths of four of them, while two were left critically injured.

Although the muso has not been in contact with the families of the accident victims, due to his parole conditions, he thanked South Africa for forgiving him and accepting him back in the community, in spite of his wrongdoing.

“I would like to thank South Africa for being a forgiving nation,” said Jub Jub,“ said Jub Jub.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the muso expressed his gratitude yet again, as the “Ndikhokhele” remake is currently sitting on number spot on Apple music.

He wrote: “Thank you so much for all your support this will go very far.....🙏🏽🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Judging by the reaction on YouTube and other social media platforms, it seems has “outdone” himself, with fans labelling the track the “redemption song”.

Below are some of the fans’ reactions on YouTube.

“This song is fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🎶 it uplifts my spirit,” wrote Shaa Eland.

“It's day four and still it's on repeat mode. 💞💞I can't begin to explain what and how this song has touched my soul,” commented Sheila Rain.

"Honestly, this song slaps harder, when you understand the message more❤," added Leigh.

Tweeps also commended Jub Jub for taking the stand towards helping the families and producing a hit that many compare to Michael Jackson’s “Heal The World”

Thanx maJubzana... This song was always able to get me to church... It's my redemption, always will be! Sinner to this world but God of my forefathers has never forsaken me, no matter what... Elevation right here man!!!

🕯️👏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/sflXFnBndg — Confuckulatin_Being 👑 (@Sho_Maps) November 5, 2020

Dankie Jub lama sweet amaningi,this right here is 🔥🔥🔥And to all the featured artist siyabonga for such a soulful spiritual upliftment. pic.twitter.com/WcrAHTbzdM — Someone's Treasure😍💞 (@BuhleezDe) November 5, 2020

I've been sulking for a while due to the situation I find myself in. But after listening to this song, my mood changed. Thanks to the healing power of this song 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/lLBAS4a7bT — Sir_Diplomat (@tlhoga) November 5, 2020

The South African "We are the world" 😭😭❤️❤️#NdikhokheleRemix pic.twitter.com/R08jwKazWL — O W E T H U𒊹︎︎︎ (@Iam_owethu) November 5, 2020

“Ndikhokhele” remake is available for streaming on all digital platforms.