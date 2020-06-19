Mzansi forgives Burna Boy after 'Jerusalema' remix
It seems that South Africans have forgiven Nigerian superstar Burna Boy after he featured on the "Jerusalema" remix.
The 2019 hit single by Master KG which featured Nomcebo Zikode was remixed to feature the BET Awards winner, Burna Boy.
In it, the Grammy-nominated singer sings in isiZulu, English, Yoruba and pidgin English.
South Africans love the remix so much that they said all was forgiven after he tweeted a number of things in 2019 about xenophobic attacks in South Africa.
In a series of tweets the star said that Africans needed to stick together but also said that he would not set foot in Mzansi.
"I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes the fuck up and really performs A miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this", he tweeted.
Many South Africans including rapper AKA felt that his tweeted were misleading and demanded he apologise. He was later pulled off the "Africa United" concert roster.
With all that behind him, Burn singing isiZulu has really won South Africans over, even Bonang Matheba can't get enough of the song.
See reactions below:
Burns boy is forgiven #JerusalemaRemix is lit 🔥🔥🔥🔥 AKA can fight his own battles pic.twitter.com/uyKmuiY4Yq— 🖤 Nini (@Nini_sz31) June 19, 2020
The F*** y’all went and done!!! Wow!!!! 🤯😭 @MasterKGsa @BurnaBoy #JerusalemaRemix pic.twitter.com/f5xtTAtBZy— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) June 19, 2020
Master KG & Burna Boy. ❤ https://t.co/2nZo2NTeS9— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) June 19, 2020
Damn Burna Boy murdered that #JerusalemaRemix. he even said "Wa nitwa mus" 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/aXUo1ApvR1— Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) June 19, 2020
Burna Boy after recording 😂#JerusalemaRemix pic.twitter.com/mZj2AyjGdm— Mfana Gogo👵 (@Magangane_TP) June 19, 2020