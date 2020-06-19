Mzansi forgives Burna Boy after 'Jerusalema' remix

It seems that South Africans have forgiven Nigerian superstar Burna Boy after he featured on the "Jerusalema" remix.

The 2019 hit single by Master KG which featured Nomcebo Zikode was remixed to feature the BET Awards winner, Burna Boy.

In it, the Grammy-nominated singer sings in isiZulu, English, Yoruba and pidgin English.

South Africans love the remix so much that they said all was forgiven after he tweeted a number of things in 2019 about xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

In a series of tweets the star said that Africans needed to stick together but also said that he would not set foot in Mzansi.