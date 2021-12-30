Mzansi hails Kelvin Momo’s stunning amapiano album ‘Ivy League’

Just two weeks since the album came out, producer and DJ Kelvin Momo’s “Ivy League” is already being hailed by many as the album of the year. Coming in at a meaty two hours and 53 minutes, the project is the longest amapiano project in recent memory, but you’d never say – its summery vibes send you coasting through.

Kelvin is among the genre’s most productive artists. “Ivy League” is his third project in 18 months. His previous projects, “Momo’s Private School” and “Bayeke”, teased the mature, jazzy vibes that he effortlessly masters on “Ivy League”. Each guest appearance on here seems carefully curated by Kelvin, with the likes of TBO, Ch’cco and Sino Msolo blending seamlessly with its rich sounds.

He may not be as well known and commercially successful as his other big-name peers Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa and De Mthuda, but this new project shows that he's right up there with the best of them. "Ivy League" joins Young Stunna's "Natumato" as yet another flawless amapiano album to drop in the final quarter of the year. If this end-of-year flourish is anything to go by, then 2022 promises to be another excellent year for the booming South African genre.

Fans and peers alike have taken to Twitter in the past two weeks to rave about the project: “Ivy League made a last minute entry and shot straight to album of the year,” said writer and journalist, @Mpho___. Ivy League made a last minute entry and shot straight to album of the year. — Black Diesel. (@Mpho___) December 29, 2021 Producer Oscar Mbo, who has worked with Momo in the past, can’t get enough of the title track. “Crazy. I haven’t been able to play any track after ‘Ivy League’ on Kelvin Momo’s album. It’s been on repeat since release day, what a masterpiece.”

Crazy. I haven’t been able to play any track after ‘Ivy League’ on Kelvin Momo’s album. It’s been on repeat since release day, what a masterpiece. — #ULELE IS OUT NOW! (@OscarMbo) December 22, 2021 @Sthebeworldwide also can’t get enough of the title track. “Ivy League song by Kelvin Momo is beyond perfection and perfection. It’s all kinds of higher level of perfection, uyangthola nje ?? 😭” Ivy league song by Kelvin Momo is beyond perfection and perfection. It's all kinds of higher level of perfection, uyangthola nje ?? 😭 — STHEBE (@sthebeworldwide) December 22, 2021 Award-winning producer Tweezy rates the album as one of the top three albums of the year. “Top three albums of 2021. No Kepisi. 🤞🏾🤝” Top three albums of 2021. No Kepisi. 🤞🏾🤝 pic.twitter.com/U8yaj2nW4l — Tweezy (@TweezyZA) December 28, 2021 @keiken__ added: “Kevin Momo – Ivy League. Hands down the most enjoyable amapiano project this year. Solidly put together, seamless and such a good representation of what summer feels like.”