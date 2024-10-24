Mzansi rapper Emtee announces 'DIY 3' release date

South African rapper Emtee has finally put his fans out of their misery by announcing the release date of his fourth studio album, “DIY 3”. The hugely-anticipated project is set to launch on October 31, providing a glimmer of hope for fans who have endured a lengthy wait amid the rapper's personal and professional struggles.

Sharing the announcement on social media, Emtee included the cover art for “DIY 3”, which captures a tender moment with his two sons and daughter.. This intimate portrayal sets the stage for what’s sure to be a deeply personal and relatable album, showcasing the rapper's journey and the vital role family plays in his life. Recently, Emtee voiced his frustrations regarding the delays surrounding his forthcoming release, taking his concerns to social media.

In a candid series of posts, he confronted his record label, “Empire”, revealing that the partnership had not met his expectations since he signed with them. Drawing a stark comparison with his previous label, “Ambitiouz Entertainment”, he highlighted ongoing struggles and challenged the manipulations and exploitation he believes he's faced. These revelations opened a window into the emotional toll these challenges have taken on him, not just as an artist but as an individual yearning to deliver music to his devoted following.