Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo. Picture: Instagram

Gqom duo Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha are set to go on a "Bonnie & Clyde" tour following the assault case saga. 

On Monday, Mampintsha's manager, Dogg Dbn, confirmed that the gqom stars will be going on tour and will be launching their controversial single "Khona iy'ngane Layndlini" on Wednesday at The Werehouse, Durban for Wine Wednesdays. 

In the post, Dogg Dbn says, "Introducing South Africa's very own Mr & Mrs Smith. Love them or hate them - this is a story of SA's most talked about couple" along with the tour announcement. 

Following this Mzansi wasn't too happy and voiced their opinions about the upcoming tour on the Twitter streets.