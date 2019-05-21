Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo. Picture: Instagram

Gqom duo Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha are set to go on a "Bonnie & Clyde" tour following the assault case saga. On Monday, Mampintsha's manager, Dogg Dbn, confirmed that the gqom stars will be going on tour and will be launching their controversial single "Khona iy'ngane Layndlini" on Wednesday at The Werehouse, Durban for Wine Wednesdays.

In the post, Dogg Dbn says, "Introducing South Africa's very own Mr & Mrs Smith. Love them or hate them - this is a story of SA's most talked about couple" along with the tour announcement.

Following this Mzansi wasn't too happy and voiced their opinions about the upcoming tour on the Twitter streets.

Bathong?! — Mama ka Siya (@Ms_Followhill) May 20, 2019

These two are giving me a headache nje. Mara let me just #DrinkWater pic.twitter.com/pDYLRu9g1P — Dr Sithole (@JohannesSithol3) May 20, 2019

You guys deserve each other shame.

Thina we will drink water and mind our Spaza shops — Mageza👑👑 (@fanny_miz) May 20, 2019

So Mampintsha and Babes wodumo they are now calling them self the most wanted couple Bonnie&Clyde😂🤣😂😅😂mihlola😂🤣😅😁yayazi imihlola https://t.co/IX0xi78b1X — Lungelo (@Spikza614) May 21, 2019

@Shimora @BabesWodumo, y'all are now calling yourselves Bonnie and Clyde after toying with our emotions, our justice system and making a mockery real victims of abuse. Wena Babes lenja yakho isazokphinda and that time you'll die nxxxx😡🚮🤬🤨 msoonu yenu pic.twitter.com/oqpL2J26xL — Talente Zaca (@TalenteZaca) May 21, 2019



