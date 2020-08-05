Mzansi reacts to Prince Kaybee working with Mampintsha

South Africans have reacted with mixed feelings to Prince Kaybee announcing that he is making new music with Mampintsha. Kaybee released a video on Twitter of himself in the studio with Mampintsha. In the video, Kaybee is seated doing what he does best by mixing beats while Mampintsha is standing nearby singing. Although the video has gone on to have almost 10 thousand likes, reactions to the news that the pair were making music together were mixed. WOZA Mpintshooooo🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z9tM7jShQ3 — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) August 4, 2020 While some said that Mampintsha was talented and they were looking forward to the end product of the collaboration, others asked how it was possible that Kaybee would want to work with him after a video of him abusing his girlfriend, fellow musician Babes Wodumo went viral last year.

In March last year, Mampintsha and Babes made international headlines when a video of him slapping Babes went viral. He was later charged with assault but said he acted in self-defence.

Following the incident, the couple rekindled their romance and last month Babes released a new album that features Mampintsha on almost all the songs.

One user replied to the video saying, “On women’s month you decide to bring us a women beater? I thought you knew better than that. GBV will never end unless y’all call out your sh!tty brothers & friends”.

See what tweeps said below:

“Big fan but damn didn't know you messed with women beaters KB”, said @papsakpapi

@ChrisExcel102 said: “No matter how much we run away from this fact...I know we all hate to admit it....but Mampitsha is talented!!”

@Thob_zeer replied saying: “Issa (its a) NO for me. We need to STOP supporting artists that abuse women”.