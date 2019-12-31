Mzansi still waits for DJ Maphorisa to drop 'Phoyisa'









DJ Maphorisa. Picture: Instagram Last week a video of Qwesta Kufet went viral of him jamming to amapiano track with DJ Maphorisa asking tweeps to find him to jump on a track.

In the video, Qwesta is at an unknown entryway and is jiving to an amapiano song and is heard shouting "phoyisa", "hamba no Maphorisa" and "vula voetsek".

Once DJ Maphorisa found Qwesta, the "Lorch" producer then posted that if he gets 50 000 retweets he'll drop the track.

Please Help Find this guy this is a smashhh 🔥🔥🤾🏾‍♂️🗑 pic.twitter.com/KoFqztYTF9 — LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) December 23, 2019

I Found him 👀!!! 50k retweets and i Drop the 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KoFqztYTF9 — LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) December 27, 2019

On Monday, the post reached its target, however, the "Akulaleki" hitmaker hadn't recorded the track yet and said on Instagram Live that Kabza De Small was busy and Qwesta wasn't answering his phone. Addng that he only had four hours to record the track since he was on his way to a gig later that day.

i only have 4 hours to do this song Kabza is not here, dat guy doesn’t want to answer his fone its just a mass



But will make it happen pic.twitter.com/AnhCGh3nty — LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) December 30, 2019

Tweeps weren't impressed with this as they complied on their end with 50 000 retweets and wanted this track before ringing in 2020.

Maphorisa explaining to Kabza De Small that black Twitter did get to 50K Rts so he got to cut his nap short to make the Phoyisa song. https://t.co/fCejErZ7kC — Mjita wa kasi (@Sdivo7459) December 31, 2019

Me waiting on Maphorisa to release that track .#Phoyisa pic.twitter.com/YJLO26Jhl7 — Bongeka (@Bongx_M) December 31, 2019

Maphorisa: “I have gigs, Kabza is not here, I can’t get hold of the guy.”

Us: pic.twitter.com/32cruOBGgb — Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) December 30, 2019

Maphorisa In The Studio Only About To Start Recording The Song Now, And He Gets The Call That The Tweet Is Already On 50k RTs. pic.twitter.com/AOnLbg1bt0 — George Mnguni (@Okay_Wasabi) December 30, 2019

The "Midnight Starring" producer then updated everyone with a video of Qwesta asking the Twitterverse what the song should be called.

Wait For It 🤪

Give us the name of the song pic.twitter.com/HgX8dSHtV5 — LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) December 30, 2019

He also posted a video of him debuting "Phoyisa" at his gig and asked how long we should wait for Cassper Nyovest to send his verse.

Phoyisa 👮🏾‍♂️is READY 🚀



how long should we give @casspernyovest to give us his verse 🤾🏾‍♂️🗑 pic.twitter.com/LYwJgYa689 — LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) December 31, 2019

Tweeps responded and lamented that they just wanted the song and that it didn't need the "Move For Me" rapper on the track.

Morena we need this song in 2019! Kante wetsang? pic.twitter.com/00BCdXKo0T — 𝗢𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗲🎞️📽🔥🔥🔥 (@unclescrooch) December 31, 2019

Where does cassper enter in this ? Drop the link with Kufets only!! No cassper!!! Time is moving!!! — STHEBE (@sthebeworldwide) December 31, 2019

People when they hear Cassper has a verse💀💀 pic.twitter.com/H03R4zQPZt — Lil Zulu Vert🍥 (@uGumede_yeyeye) December 31, 2019