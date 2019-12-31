Mzansi still waits for DJ Maphorisa to drop 'Phoyisa'
Please Help Find this guy this is a smashhh 🔥🔥🤾🏾♂️🗑 pic.twitter.com/KoFqztYTF9— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) December 23, 2019
I Found him 👀!!! 50k retweets and i Drop the 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KoFqztYTF9— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) December 27, 2019
i only have 4 hours to do this song Kabza is not here, dat guy doesn’t want to answer his fone its just a mass— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) December 30, 2019
But will make it happen pic.twitter.com/AnhCGh3nty
Maphorisa explaining to Kabza De Small that black Twitter did get to 50K Rts so he got to cut his nap short to make the Phoyisa song. https://t.co/fCejErZ7kC— Mjita wa kasi (@Sdivo7459) December 31, 2019
Me waiting on Maphorisa to release that track .#Phoyisa pic.twitter.com/YJLO26Jhl7— Bongeka (@Bongx_M) December 31, 2019
Maphorisa: “I have gigs, Kabza is not here, I can’t get hold of the guy.”— Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) December 30, 2019
Us: pic.twitter.com/32cruOBGgb
Maphorisa In The Studio Only About To Start Recording The Song Now, And He Gets The Call That The Tweet Is Already On 50k RTs. pic.twitter.com/AOnLbg1bt0— George Mnguni (@Okay_Wasabi) December 30, 2019
Wait For It 🤪— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) December 30, 2019
Give us the name of the song pic.twitter.com/HgX8dSHtV5
Phoyisa 👮🏾♂️is READY 🚀— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) December 31, 2019
how long should we give @casspernyovest to give us his verse 🤾🏾♂️🗑 pic.twitter.com/LYwJgYa689
Morena we need this song in 2019! Kante wetsang? pic.twitter.com/00BCdXKo0T— 𝗢𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗲🎞️📽🔥🔥🔥 (@unclescrooch) December 31, 2019
Where does cassper enter in this ? Drop the link with Kufets only!! No cassper!!! Time is moving!!!— STHEBE (@sthebeworldwide) December 31, 2019
People when they hear Cassper has a verse💀💀 pic.twitter.com/H03R4zQPZt— Lil Zulu Vert🍥 (@uGumede_yeyeye) December 31, 2019
Now we have to wait for Cassper's verse! #Phoyisa Yey wena Maphorisa pic.twitter.com/ogg7vkxODR— 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ChampagneS1YA) December 31, 2019