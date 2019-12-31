DJ Maphorisa. Picture: Instagram
Last week a video of Qwesta Kufet went viral of him jamming to amapiano track with DJ Maphorisa asking tweeps to find him to jump on a track. 

In the video, Qwesta is at an unknown entryway and is jiving to an amapiano song and is heard shouting "phoyisa", "hamba no  Maphorisa" and "vula voetsek". 

Once DJ Maphorisa found Qwesta, the "Lorch" producer then posted that if he gets 50 000 retweets he'll drop the track. 

On Monday, the post reached its target, however,  the "Akulaleki" hitmaker hadn't recorded the track yet and said on Instagram Live that Kabza De Small was busy and Qwesta wasn't answering his phone. Addng that he only had four hours to record the track since he was on his way to a gig later that day. 

Tweeps weren't  impressed with this as they complied on their end with 50 000 retweets and wanted this track before ringing in 2020. 

The "Midnight Starring" producer then updated everyone with a video of Qwesta asking the Twitterverse what the song should be called. 

He also posted a video of him debuting "Phoyisa" at his gig and asked how long we should wait for Cassper Nyovest to send his verse. 

Tweeps responded and lamented that they just wanted the song and that it didn't need the "Move For Me" rapper on the track. 