Nadia Nakai celebrates 'Naaa Meaan' getting gold certified

Local rapper Nadia Nakai celebrated her song “Naaa Meaan” being certified gold. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the “40 Bars” rapper shared a picture of her latest gold plague also thanking her former Family Tree member Cassper Nyovest captioning the post: “PULL UP WITH A GOLD STATUS!!!! Naaaa meeean is GOLD yall!!!!

“Thank u so much to everyone who streamed my song!!! “It’s so crazy that it’s not my first GOLD! But means just as much!!!! Naaaa meeean! Thank you @casspernyovest @bashvision.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) Last month, the “Destiny” rapper clarified the status of his friendship with Nadia.

As fans remember, Cassper and Nadia were practically inseparable. This was because, at the time, Nadia was signed to Cassper’s record label, Family Tree. However, following her exit from the label, the duo have not been seen together.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who suggested the two rappers were feuding because they were not being spotted together often, Cassper said there was no “tension”. “She left the label and we no longer work together, so naturally we won’t hang as much. She’s got a new team and I’m sure she’ll be good because she always did her own thing anyway,” he wrote.