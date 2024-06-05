Nadia Nakai has released a new single, ‘Umfazi’

By Cebolethu Shinga Multi-award-winning hip hop artist Nadia Nakai has announced the release of her brand new single, 'Umfazi'.

‘Umfazi’ is a defiant declaration of empowerment, celebrating the strength and resilience of women. According to the statement released to the media, ‘Umfazi’ marks Nadia’s dynamic entry into the innovative genre of three step. Known for her impactful presence in the hip hop scene, Nadia continues to redefine her musical journey, now embracing the fresh sounds of this amapiano sub-genre. ‘Umfazi' is not just a new musical venture; it is a powerful anthem inspired by the iconic phrase "wa thinta umfazi wa thinta imbokodo," translating to "if you strike a woman, you strike a rock."

The song encourages women to rise above misfortune and reclaim their power by echoing their resilience and unwavering will. ‘Umfazi’ acts as a unifying force, amplifying the voices of women in solidarity. Now, with 'Umfazi', according to the statement, Nadia is set to establish a significant presence in the new genre of three step. As Nadia ventures into three step, she continues to inspire and uplift through her music, urging women to stand their ground and defy all odds.