Local rapper Nadia Nakai was asked to jump on one of Cassper Nyovest's tracks on his upcoming tracks but declined because kwaito is for "old people".



While this might this online argument between Nyovest and Nakai might be to drum up some excitement for an upcoming project, tweeps couldn't get enough of the spat between the Family Tree members.





On Thursday, Mufasa tweeted out that he wanted Nakai to feature on one of his upcoming track and she declined due to his new album having an old school sound to it.

Nadia doesn’t wanna be on my album cause the song I asked her to jump on was for old people. She wants to rap for the kids. What ? I’m hurt. I’m an old soul maybe? — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) October 18, 2018





Nakai then replied by saying that they can do another track.

Lol!!! Hai Cass let’s do a different song! https://t.co/eTLUanL196 — BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) October 18, 2018





Nyovest then said that "kwaito is future" and that since she has a clothing line now she is too but also mentioned that they have a track together on Nakai upcoming album.

Nadia, this kwaito shit is the future. You too boujeee for now that you getting this Radbat money huh???? I would say I ain’t clearing my verse on your album but you already have nahmean and the other song we did for you album is too hot so Eish. shap cut!!! Love you still. https://t.co/YjoGasDCYL — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) October 18, 2018

The "Yass B*tch" rapper then said her upcoming album is a "hard hip hop joint" and that Nyovest acts like a 50-year-old sometimes.

Lmao!!!!!!! You wouldn’t do that! You know my album is fire!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 just one hard hip hop joint on your album! That’s the one imma be on! 💁🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/zL68nFORHE — BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) October 18, 2018

Lol!!!! I WILL but on a different joint! This guy likes acting like he’s 50 years old! 😂 I been saying he needs to flip the Bentley for a Lambo! https://t.co/LpifRJiXKD — BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) October 18, 2018

