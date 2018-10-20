Cassper Nyovest on Nadia Nakai. Picture: Instagram
Local rapper Nadia Nakai was asked to jump on one of Cassper Nyovest's tracks on his upcoming tracks but declined because kwaito is for "old people". 

While this might this online argument between Nyovest and Nakai might be to drum up some excitement for an upcoming project, tweeps couldn't get enough of the spat between the Family Tree members. 

On Thursday, Mufasa tweeted out that he wanted Nakai to feature on one of his upcoming track and she declined due to his new album having an old school sound to it.


Nakai then replied by saying that they can do another track. 


Nyovest then said that "kwaito is future" and that since she has a clothing line now she is too but also mentioned that they have a track together on Nakai upcoming album. 

The "Yass B*tch" rapper then said her upcoming album is a "hard hip hop joint" and that Nyovest acts like a 50-year-old sometimes. 

Whether this online spat was real or for publicity but tweeps were there for it. 