Nadia doesn’t wanna be on my album cause the song I asked her to jump on was for old people. She wants to rap for the kids. What ? I’m hurt. I’m an old soul maybe?
— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) October 18, 2018
Lol!!! Hai Cass let’s do a different song! https://t.co/eTLUanL196
— BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) October 18, 2018
Nadia, this kwaito shit is the future. You too boujeee for now that you getting this Radbat money huh???? I would say I ain’t clearing my verse on your album but you already have nahmean and the other song we did for you album is too hot so Eish. shap cut!!! Love you still. https://t.co/YjoGasDCYL
— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) October 18, 2018
Lmao!!!!!!! You wouldn’t do that! You know my album is fire!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 just one hard hip hop joint on your album! That’s the one imma be on! 💁🏽♀️ https://t.co/zL68nFORHE
— BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) October 18, 2018
Lol!!!! I WILL but on a different joint! This guy likes acting like he’s 50 years old! 😂 I been saying he needs to flip the Bentley for a Lambo! https://t.co/LpifRJiXKD
— BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) October 18, 2018