Nadia Nakai pleads with K.O to drop his unreleased song with AKA: ‘I listen to it all the time’

Rapper Nadia Nakai took to Twitter on Sunday evening to share that she’d been repeatedly listening to a song her late boyfriend AKA made with K.O. First, she posed a question, “What is south Aaah without Aka? 🥲.” She then went on to share that AKA was so proud of his verse in his collaboration with the “Sete” hitmaker and pleaded with him to release the song.

“There’s a song Kiernan did with KO. (Not out yet) but he was soooo proud of his verse,” she said. “I hope KO drops It!!! Please do! @MrCashtime I listen to it all the time! ‘It’s hard to be a stand up guy and stand the test or time” Skanda God! Meeeeega!!!!” #Godly…”

There’s a song, Kiernan did with KO. (Not out yet) but he was soooo proud of his verse… I hope KO drops It!!! Please do! @MrCashtime I listen to it all the time! “It’s hard to be stand up guy and stand the test or time” Skanda God! Meeeeega!!!!” #Godly… — BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) July 16, 2023 After a tweep commented, “This feeling just won't go away, even the happiest songs of his make me sad, I'm like how?, Really?” Nakai responded, “I can’t listen to his songs… his voice.. hai I can’t.”

I can’t listen to his songs… his voice.. hai I can’t. https://t.co/RE7lVzOg4X — BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) July 16, 2023 A few days after AKA died back in February, K.O shared that the two had been in studio working on new music.

“Exactly 7 days ago, AKA and myself were in the studio recording a precursor single to our long overdue collaborative tape. 7 days later I can't believe I'm even here making this post.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by K.O (@mrcashtime)