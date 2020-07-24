Nadia Nakai reveals hackers deleted her new single ‘40 Bar'

In recent times, like catfishing, has become the norm. Celebs, politicians, and other high-profile people around the world, including Jeff Bezos, Barack Obama, Michael Bloomberg, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Wiz Khalifa, Kanye and Kim Kardashian West recently got their Twitter account hacked. Hackers made several requests to “their” followers to send them bitcoin, some also promising to either send back double the amount or donate it. SA hip-hop star Nadia Nakai became the latest victim of hacking. Taking to social media on Thursday, the “Naaa Meaan” hitmaker revealed that her YouTube account was hacked and her brand new single, which officially dropped this Friday, was deleted by the hackers. She said: "My email was hacked and some extorted me every week to not release it and STILL released it! My insta got hacked! Now my YouTube! wow bro!"

My email was hacked and some extorted me every week to not release it and STILL released it day of release! My insta got hacked! Now my YouTube! 🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️ wow bro! 🤷🏾‍♀️ #40BarsMusicVideo — #NadiaNaked (@Nadia_nakai) July 23, 2020

She added: "Apparently someone did hack my YouTube account to JUST delete 40 Bars!? Like wow 🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️ I think the number of views and how they were growing had people stressed!"

Apparently someone did hack my YouTube account to JUST delete 40 Bars!? Like wow 🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️ I think the amount of views and how they were growing had people stessed! — #NadiaNaked (@Nadia_nakai) July 23, 2020

In a video clip that she posted on her Instagram account, she explained: “I was hacked and they deleted my mother f****n video, 40 Bars but it’s okay.“

The video contains strong language:

She told fans that she uploaded the new link and managed to drop the track as promised.

Bragga didn’t seem fazed by the incident, she said: “I know I’m going to get on top, so I’m not even stressed...this is not the first time I get hacked...all I do is get hacked."

The single which feature Emtee and DJ Capital got over 23 00 views since its premiered on Friday and judging by the comments on social media, fans are loving it.

"For a sec I forgot that it was winter...the way this song heated up the atmosphere around me. Best SA music video I've seen so far during the lockdown. Shout out to Nadia Nakai, Emtee da Hustler and of cause...It's Capital," commented Banele Mpofu.

"They can hack this account but we're still here🔥," added Litha Binta.

"Nadia Nakai, Bragga, Emtee da Hustla and Capital😭💯 This song and the visuals are too lit mahn💣🔥," wrote Sonali Singh.

Watch the video below: