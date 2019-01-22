View this post on Instagram

Im SOOO excited!!! I’ve been selected as 1 of the South African artist to showcase at @sxsw in Austin Texas in the United States 🇿🇦 🇺🇸!!!! I can’t wait!!!!!!!!! #MoreBlessings #2019wins #PraiseToTheMostHigh 🙏🏾❤️ #Bragga #2019startingLit #sxsw #sxsw2019