Local rapper Nadia Nakai is heading to South By South West Festival in Austin, Texas in March.
The "Naa Meaan" rapper is the first female rapper from Mzansi to be invited to showcase at the prestigious festival.
Nakai joins Cassper Nyovest, DJ PH, Anatii, Tshego, Major League, Tribal and The Muffinz from South Africa to attend the event.
Taking to Instagram, she shared the good news posting a video screen recording of her official listing on the South By South West with the caption: "Im SOOO excited!!! I’ve been selected as 1 of the South African artist to showcase at @sxsw in Austin Texas in the United States 🇿🇦 🇺🇸!!!! I can’t wait!!!!!!!!!".
View this post on Instagram
Im SOOO excited!!! I’ve been selected as 1 of the South African artist to showcase at @sxsw in Austin Texas in the United States 🇿🇦 🇺🇸!!!! I can’t wait!!!!!!!!! #MoreBlessings #2019wins #PraiseToTheMostHigh 🙏🏾❤️ #Bragga #2019startingLit #sxsw #sxsw2019
A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on