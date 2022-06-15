Namakau Star’s new EP is all about love, light and healing

Namakau Star, real name Rhema Stephanie Namakau Socika, has released her debut EP titled “Landing” through an indie label, Paradise Sound System. The singer says, through this new body of work, she explores the human heart and the mind through song.

The seven-track EP includes songs such as “Seazn Luv”, which shines the light on Star’s “sensuality in a carefree yet honest tone, expressing love and desire without shame or inhibitions”. Another track on the EP, “Rewind” is a conversation with the self about past romantic experiences, with self-reflection and nostalgia accompanied by smooth vocals and neo-soul sounds. ”The track is a gentle reminder of the healing process of a broken heart,” she says.

“Don’t forget to bear witness to your own beauty and your own journey. Be present enough to see how far you’ve come and be present enough to enjoy who you are becoming, who you are right now,” the singer adds. In her latest social media post, the star thanked her fans for loving and showing her love and support in her musical journey. She wrote: “I am truly overwhelmed with gratitude, this has been the most crazy journey 2 years of hard work, pure intentions and an open heart.

“Landing EP is out now…let’s make some noise for the world to hear it.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by VibeGoddess (@namakau.star) Born and raised in Johannesburg, the South African-Zambian recently moved to Cape Town to further develop her musical career. As an indie artist, Star says it’s important to remain authentic to your sound.

Dubbed the “Vibe Goddess’ by her fans, Star infuses hip hop, R&B and Afrobeat to ensure each song appeals to both the ears and the soul. The 26-year-old artist was recently selected as a jury member in the Searching For Paradise competition, supported by Paradise Sound System, Women In Music SA, and Trace Africa. “Namakau Star represents the discipline, drive, talent and calm determination we believe Independent artists from Africa require to compete in the worldwide music market today.

